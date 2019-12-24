Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $4.00 price target on shares of Washington Prime Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Prime Group in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of WPG stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $677.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. Washington Prime Group has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.94.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.29). Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $161.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Washington Prime Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Washington Prime Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

