Wavesbet 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $41,774.00 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Wavesbet token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Wavesbet has a market cap of $128,711.00 and approximately $41,774.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024170 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

Wavesbet (WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io.

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

