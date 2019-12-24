WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.0175 on Major Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One WAX token can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Tidex, Huobi and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). WAX has a market cap of $17.04 million and approximately $96,830.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00182973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.01172702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00119240 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,586,561,969 tokens and its circulating supply is 973,332,081 tokens. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Bibox, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Ethfinex, C2CX, Bithumb, Tidex, IDEX, Kucoin, Huobi, Kyber Network and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

