Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Receives $125.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.13.

W has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Wayfair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Wayfair alerts:

NYSE W traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.46. 216,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,311. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $78.59 and a fifty-two week high of $173.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.83.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $366,372.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,487.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,602 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $179,616.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,363.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,975 shares of company stock worth $2,537,508. 33.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 6.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.