WeatherStorm Forensic Accounting Long Short ETF (NASDAQ:FLAG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

WeatherStorm Forensic Accounting Long Short ETF (NASDAQ:FLAG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2718 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from WeatherStorm Forensic Accounting Long Short ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

WeatherStorm Forensic Accounting Long Short ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FLAG stock remained flat at $$40.33 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71. WeatherStorm Forensic Accounting Long Short ETF has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $40.86.

