Wedbush Weighs in on KeyCorp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.31. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $90,666,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 314.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,579,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,821 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 5,144.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,952,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,125 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 176.8% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,009,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,285 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $20,754,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth E. Mooney sold 437,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $8,001,832.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,392,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 670,702 shares of company stock valued at $12,328,208 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.77%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

