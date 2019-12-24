Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BMC Stock (BMCH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BMC Stock (NASDAQ: BMCH):

12/18/2019 – BMC Stock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

12/18/2019 – BMC Stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – BMC Stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – BMC Stock is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – BMC Stock was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

12/9/2019 – BMC Stock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

10/31/2019 – BMC Stock was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

BMCH opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $30.16.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $964.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BMC Stock news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 47,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,350,303.91. Also, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $372,799.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,795,779. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,609,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in BMC Stock by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,969,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,748,000 after purchasing an additional 867,790 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in BMC Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BMC Stock by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 435,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BMC Stock by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 411,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

