Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Given Coverage Optimism Score of -4.43

Headlines about Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Westpac Banking earned a coverage optimism score of -4.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Westpac Banking’s ranking:

Shares of Westpac Banking stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. Westpac Banking has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBK. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Westpac Banking in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Westpac Banking in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

