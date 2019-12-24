WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Receives $229.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEX. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 target price on WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on WEX from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $205.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. WEX has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $221.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WEX will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,530,429.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,907.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $149,794.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,158.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,024. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 30.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.