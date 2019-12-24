Wings Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, Wings has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wings token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Kyber Network and Liqui. Wings has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $77,345.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00183487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.01182062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025260 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00118899 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings was first traded on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official website is wings.ai.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Livecoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, Kyber Network, IDEX, Upbit, Bancor Network, Gatecoin, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.