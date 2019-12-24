Wingstop (WING) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) in the last few weeks:

12/21/2019 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/19/2019 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/9/2019 – Wingstop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2019 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/28/2019 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/25/2019 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2019 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/6/2019 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/1/2019 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/31/2019 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Wingstop was given a new $88.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of WING opened at $85.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.76. Wingstop Inc has a 52-week low of $56.95 and a 52-week high of $107.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.70.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

