Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Shares Up 2.4% After Earnings Beat

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)’s stock price shot up 2.4% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $53.54 and last traded at $53.15, 48,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 783,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.91.

The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

In other news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $250,179.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,479 shares in the company, valued at $806,317.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 16,903 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after acquiring an additional 205,835 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,058,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $888,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.64.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

