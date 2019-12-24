Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WIT. ValuEngine raised shares of Wipro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wipro from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet cut Wipro from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wipro from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.31.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. Wipro has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $4.63.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Wipro by 22.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Wipro by 18.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Wipro by 23.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Wipro by 17.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

