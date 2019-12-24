WisdomTree Europe Multifactor Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEARCA:EUMF)

WisdomTree Europe Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EUMF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1381 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of EUMF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 669. WisdomTree Europe Multifactor Fund has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe Multifactor Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe Multifactor Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.