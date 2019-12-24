WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3201 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Shares of DTD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.27. 1,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,066. WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $79.49 and a twelve month high of $105.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.00.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.