WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.406 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $4.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of DTN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.27. 301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,543. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.89. WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund has a 1 year low of $72.58 and a 1 year high of $92.82.

About WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

