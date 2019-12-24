WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WPX. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price objective on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WPX Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.42.

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.21.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. WPX Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WPX Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 117,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 11,233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581,828 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,025,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 239,606 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,241,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in WPX Energy by 456.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 867,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 711,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

