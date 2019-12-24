Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.75 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WMGI. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wright Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

NASDAQ WMGI opened at $30.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 231.92, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.94. Wright Medical Group has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $32.86.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $212.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.20 million. Research analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James Lightman sold 188,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $5,562,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance A. Berry sold 108,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $3,213,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,913 shares of company stock valued at $14,417,744. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wright Medical Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 13,009.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 761.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

