W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. W&T Offshore presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of WTI opened at $5.48 on Friday. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $755.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.52 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. W&T Offshore’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 1,442.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 907.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

