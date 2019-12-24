Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.27

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.27 and last traded at $63.14, with a volume of 6064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.99.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $178,103.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19,144.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,852,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,866,000 after buying an additional 1,843,214 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,947,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,708 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,913,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,987,000 after purchasing an additional 866,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,268,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,702,000 after purchasing an additional 677,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,691,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

