XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Price Up 13.4% After Insider Buying Activity

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA)’s share price shot up 13.4% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $27.78, 196,768 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 217% from the average session volume of 62,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Specifically, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 373,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,210,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 4,348 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $95,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. XOMA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $243.13 million, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.27.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter. XOMA had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. Analysts expect that XOMA Corp will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of XOMA in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in XOMA by 2,151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 22,828 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.