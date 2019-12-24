Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Xunlei from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of Xunlei stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. Xunlei has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $7.20.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The firm had revenue of $43.76 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Xunlei by 16.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Xunlei by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Xunlei in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xunlei by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Xunlei by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 399,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 123,234 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

