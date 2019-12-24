YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter.

Shares of YAYO stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. YayYo has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $4.36.

Get YayYo alerts:

About YayYo

YayYo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for YayYo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YayYo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.