Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Extraction Oil & Gas reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Extraction Oil & Gas.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.88 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 10.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOG. Citigroup lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extraction Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Extraction Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,132. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. The company has a market cap of $281.42 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $5.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,548,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,035 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 4.6% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 11,714,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,725,000 after buying an additional 514,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,312,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,653,000 after buying an additional 150,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 95.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,787,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,391,000 after buying an additional 3,322,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 25.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,972,234 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after buying an additional 1,194,395 shares during the last quarter.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.