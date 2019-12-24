Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) to report $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $123.23 million for the quarter.

HOLI has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

HOLI traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,315. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4,860.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 131.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 186.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

