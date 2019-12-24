Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $205.19 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will post $205.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.00 million and the highest is $206.97 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $192.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 12,808 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $142,424.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $382,167.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,983.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,787 shares of company stock worth $726,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,252,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,957,000 after buying an additional 105,246 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,220,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,406,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 64,664 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 33,427.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,997,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

