Zacks: Analysts Expect Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Flex reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Flex had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Flex has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.

In other news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $410,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,214,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,229,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $549,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,941. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth $25,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 303,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth about $1,318,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

