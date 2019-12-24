Zacks: Analysts Expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $601.00 Million

Brokerages expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to announce $601.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $561.90 million and the highest is $639.30 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $486.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.80 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

