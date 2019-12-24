Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) will announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.28). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 900.24% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FATE. Mizuho downgraded Fate Therapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.65.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.86. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $145,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $504,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,804.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,417 shares of company stock worth $1,040,899. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

