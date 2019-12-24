Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

In related news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,882 shares of company stock worth $1,478,409. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21,301.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,318,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,274,000 after buying an additional 6,288,518 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after buying an additional 5,855,666 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,491,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,379 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,213,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,673,000 after acquiring an additional 855,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $30.92. 148,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,295,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $31.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

