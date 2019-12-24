Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.16 Million

Analysts predict that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will post $135.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.46 million to $137.81 million. Semtech posted sales of $160.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $544.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $541.98 million to $547.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $588.26 million, with estimates ranging from $567.05 million to $609.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.15 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMTC shares. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 target price on shares of Semtech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $473,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,714 shares in the company, valued at $7,650,689.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $241,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,994.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,472. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Semtech by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Semtech stock opened at $52.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $39.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

