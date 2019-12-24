Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts predict that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.30. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

