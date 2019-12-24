Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. Valvoline reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.04 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on VVV. TheStreet raised Valvoline from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

VVV stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. Valvoline has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $23.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $37,595.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,674.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock worth $65,730. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

