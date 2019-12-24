Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Brokerages predict that Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. Bank Of Princeton reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank Of Princeton.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BPRN. TheStreet raised shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of BPRN stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.53. 179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,238. Bank Of Princeton has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $211.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Bank Of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 76,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Of Princeton in the 2nd quarter worth $794,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

