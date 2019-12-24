Zacks: Brokerages Expect Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.19. Constellium reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 38,093 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.82. Constellium has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $15.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 73.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Constellium in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

