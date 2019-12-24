Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $405.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will post sales of $405.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $410.00 million. Nuance Communications posted sales of $495.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $471.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUAN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $225,602.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,138.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $205,093.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 701,755 shares of company stock worth $11,950,637. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Nuance Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 531,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,825,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 3,860.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 265,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 258,958 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

