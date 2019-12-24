Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) to report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Reliant Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

RBNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 34,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 47,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,510. The stock has a market cap of $253.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

