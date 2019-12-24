Zacks: Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $22.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cabaletta Bio an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider James E. Flynn purchased 700,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $7,525,000.00. Also, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am purchased 454,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,886,358.75.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

