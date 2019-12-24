Zacks: DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Given $8.25 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $8.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DLH an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other news, Director William H. Alderman sold 51,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $207,588.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 132,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DLH by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in DLH by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DLH by 90.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLHC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,961. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50. DLH has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.95.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). DLH had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

