Zacks Investment Research Downgrades 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) to Hold

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of 1st Source stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $52.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,177. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $53.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.07.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $82.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that 1st Source will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other 1st Source news, VP John B. Griffith sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $149,317.76. Corporate insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 1st Source during the second quarter worth $4,366,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 82,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 31,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in 1st Source during the third quarter worth $1,212,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

