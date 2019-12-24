Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Aegion have underperformed its industry so far this year. The price performance is mainly backed by dismal earnings surprise history. Its earnings missed the analysts’ expectation in eight of the last 14 quarters, while revenues lagged the same in seven quarters. Lower contribution from a large coating project at Corrosion Protection and the turnaround activity at Energy Services have been hurting Aegion’s performance over the past few quarters. Meanwhile, Aegion tweaked its 2019 projections for revenues and earnings. It anticipates revenues to decline across segments. However, earnings are expected to improve modestly on the back of strong backlog position and market outlook in core businesses. Also, it is expected to benefit from acquisitions, strategic initiatives & divesture actions, going forward.”

Get Aegion alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Aegion in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price objective on Aegion and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Aegion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aegion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Aegion presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of AEGN stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. Aegion has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $308.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.82 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aegion will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Aegion by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,598,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,616,000 after acquiring an additional 688,340 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Aegion by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,902,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 471,672 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aegion by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79,157 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Aegion by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 263,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 64,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $782,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aegion (AEGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.