Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) to Hold

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $74.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cadence is benefiting from robust adoption of its digital and signoff, custom and analog, IP solutions. Traction witnessed by new products, which include Protium X1, Spectre X, Smart JasperGold and Tensilica Vision Q7, holds promise. Sturdy pipeline of Cadence’s innovative cloud-ready solutions bodes well. Also, collaboration with Azure, AWS and Google Cloud platform is a positive. Moreover, increasing investments on emerging trends like IoT, AR/VR and autonomous vehicle sub-systems present significant growth opportunity. Increasing deal wins from aerospace and defense sectors are noteworthy. Also, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, reducing semiconductor budgets on EDA software, intense competition, currency exposure and high indebtedness are major headwinds.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $69.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $77.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $579.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $3,100,973.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 236,090 shares in the company, valued at $16,502,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $3,441,500.00. Insiders have sold 246,486 shares of company stock worth $16,863,013 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,007,000 after purchasing an additional 700,149 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,482,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,020,000 after buying an additional 421,553 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,277,000 after buying an additional 84,160 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 128,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after buying an additional 15,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 572,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

