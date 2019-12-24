Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Dmc Global from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised Dmc Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sidoti set a $79.00 price objective on Dmc Global and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dmc Global from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Dmc Global stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $659.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Dmc Global has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $76.68.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Dmc Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dmc Global will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Dmc Global’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Dmc Global during the third quarter worth approximately $849,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Dmc Global by 262.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after buying an additional 448,122 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 244.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 50,437 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 326,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after acquiring an additional 82,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

