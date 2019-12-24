Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) to Sell

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut NESTLE S A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $108.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $330.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.08. NESTLE S A/S has a 12 month low of $78.62 and a 12 month high of $114.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NESTLE S A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

