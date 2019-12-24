Zacks Investment Research Lowers Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASR. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV stock opened at $186.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.60. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 12-month low of $137.06 and a 12-month high of $191.49.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $211.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 499.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the third quarter worth $1,091,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 10.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 218.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the third quarter worth $368,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

