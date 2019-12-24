Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Harmony has a diverse portfolio of gold development projects spread across South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The Golpu project is believed to be a game changer for the company. Moreover, the company’s Hidden Valley project is poised for growth. The company is also making good progress in producing better quality gold ounces along with reducing costs. Harmony also remains focused on improving gold grades. The company has also outperformed the industry it belongs to year to date. However, the company is exposed to issues such as mine shut downs and labor strikes. Harmony’s high cost structure is another concern. We are also concerned about Harmony’s low output as the company strives to reduce the cash cost of production. Moreover, the company is exposed to a volatile gold pricing environment.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $4.20 to $4.10 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of -1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

