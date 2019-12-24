Zacks: RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RR Donnelley & Sons an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get RR Donnelley & Sons alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RR Donnelley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RR Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in RR Donnelley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RR Donnelley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 18,492 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RRD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.65. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. RR Donnelley & Sons’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RR Donnelley & Sons (RRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.