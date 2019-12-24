Zacks: VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Given $2.85 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. VAALCO Energy’s rating score has improved by 25% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $2.85 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given VAALCO Energy an industry rank of 165 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGY. GMP Securities started coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock.

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.28.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 791,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 179,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 403,732 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the period. 43.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

