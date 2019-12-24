Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Receives Hold Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their hold rating on shares of Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $0.78 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Zafgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zafgen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Zafgen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.01.

Shares of Zafgen stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. Zafgen has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zafgen will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Zafgen by 73.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zafgen by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Zafgen by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,857,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 454,874 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Zafgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zafgen by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,678,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 697,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

