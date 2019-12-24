ZB (ZB) Market Capitalization Tops $91.00 Million

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One ZB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. During the last week, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZB has a total market capitalization of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00182676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.01171762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025029 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00118721 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ZB

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com.

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

